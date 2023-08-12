CHEYENNE — More than a year after the traffic stop that suspended two Colorado truckers’ license to operate their business, the couple in question is still pursuing legal challenges and trying to get their license to operate reinstated.
But they are still disputing the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s requests for more information, under the advisement of a lawyer that previously represented them.
Last month, Adrian Moreno and Ulises Meza-Pelayo told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle about a commercial inspection carried out on their vehicle by WHP Lt. Dustin Ragon on the side of northbound Interstate 25.
Moreno and Meza-Pelayo were driving a pickup truck, with a gooseneck trailer attached, carrying two more vehicles that they say they were hauling to Moreno’s aunt in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Ragon’s inspection yielded nine commercial violations, including two out-of-service violations, making the couple unable to acquire commercial insurance and suspending their ability to operate. Since then, the couple has been unable to run their business while they pursue legal options to get the license reinstated.
They alleged that Ragon’s inspection was unwarranted, as the two of them were not operating commercially.
Furthermore, the couple, who are both Mexican-American, also allege racial bias against them by Ragon. The Highway Patrol denied these allegations, saying that an internal investigation found no wrongdoing on the part of Ragon.
In a letter dated July 31, 2023, Highway Patrol Maj. Karl Germain sent a letter addressed to Moreno that detailed some of the findings of the investigation WHP made into the stop. Germain also asked Moreno for more documentation to prove that these vehicles belonged to his aunt and that they were not driving commercially.
“Please offer documentation that the pickups being hauled on June 1, 2022, were not for your personal use,” the letter read. “... We would be happy to review it and make adjustments if needed.”
The letter also addressed the racial bias claims made by Moreno and Meza-Pelayo.
“You indicated that Lt. Ragon had conducted the racially motivated traffic stop, therefore conducting an illegal traffic stop,” Germain wrote.
Moreno and Meza-Pelayo, who ran A&U Enterprises together, have disputed many of the facts presented by the Highway Patrol in the case. However, a U.S. Department of Transportation lawyer that Moreno and Meza-Pelayo retained previously advised them not to submit any other documentation, stating that the burden of proof was placed on the Highway Patrol and not the drivers.
“That’s where I reference back to the two letters that the attorney I hired wrote to the Highway Patrol,” Moreno told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “What that means now is they (say that they don’t) have a burden of proof to support their charging documents.”
Both Highway Patrol leaders and Moreno/Meza-Pelayo dispute where the burden of proof lies. The basis and findings of Ragon’s stop, the letter states, prove that they were operating commercially and make the stop valid. The couple argues that because the stop was unwarranted, the agency needs to nullify the violations put on their account.
Audio from the initial call to dispatch that Ragon made prior to the stop was obtained by the WTE. In it, he states that he observed the trailer without a license plate. Moreno and Meza-Pelayo said they were skeptical of this, due to the fact that prior correspondence from the Highway Patrol stated that Ragon was traveling the opposite direction down I-25 at the time of the stop and used a break in highway dividers to pull them over, meaning that he wouldn’t have been able to observe their missing plates before deciding to pull them over.
“You relayed that the trailer did have registration, but it was torn up,” Germain wrote to Moreno.
Moreno disputed the characterization of this statement.
“They were on the back of the trailer,” he said. “So, it had been raining pretty much the week of when we got pulled over, and up until that point, and still a little after, the trailer’s brand spanking new. ... So it got wet, it had been rained on several times, you know how paper gets.”
Moreno provided photos to the WTE from the week of the stop that appear to have a rear license plate on the trailer.
The WTE was able to review WHP video footage of the June 1, 2022, stop taken from Ragon’s vehicle. Throughout the video, the driver’s side door of Moreno and Meza-Pelayo’s truck cannot be seen. However, Moreno does exit the vehicle to present information to Ragon, carrying papers to the trooper’s vehicle, while Meza-Pelayo is not visible throughout the interaction.
The violations listed on the couple’s initial inspection sheet were issued to Meza-Pelayo, who the Highway Patrol claims was the driver of the vehicle. The couple denies that, saying that Moreno was the driver at the time.
“Lt. Ragon determined (Meza-Pelayo) was the driver based on what he was told by the vehicles occupants,” Germain wrote in his letter to Moreno. “Further, (Meza-Pelayo) was seated in the driver’s seat when Lt. Ragon made contact.”
Despite the fact that the driver’s side door was not visible, Moreno appeared to be coming from the driver’s side of the vehicle and was the only individual interacting with Ragon during the stop. At the end of the video, Moreno could be seen walking out of the camera’s view, and the vehicle departed shortly after.
Germain clarified to the WTE that Ragon was told at the time of the stop that Meza-Pelayo was the driver. Both Moreno and Meza-Pelayo continue to deny this claim.
“During the traffic stop, (Lt.) Ragon asked for the driver’s license of the driver and was provided Ulises Meza-Pelayo’s ID,” Germain said. “He was told during the traffic stop that Ulises Meza-Pelayo was the driver.”
“If documentation is provided that the vehicles were being transported for personal use, then the FMCSA inspection would be adjusted accordingly,” Germain told the WTE. “This has been relayed to Mr. Moreno on multiple occasions.”
Moreno and Meza-Pelayo are still reluctant to be responsive to these requests, based on the advice of their last attorney, and have met with another attorney out of Colorado, who will be pursuing a civil case going forward.
“Commercial vehicles are stopped the same way as any other vehicle,” Germain told the WTE. “Careful consideration should be considered when pulling over a commercial vehicle for the purposes of an inspection to ensure the vehicle has enough room to pull off the roadway. There was nothing unique about this traffic stop.”
