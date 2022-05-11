CHEYENNE – This Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Walmart will be hosting a free child seat safety check station event.
The event will be held on at Walmart, located at 2032 Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Child seats will be available at no cost on a limited basis.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 59% of child seats are incorrectly installed in a vehicle.
Troopers will also be checking for proper installation if you currently have a child seat, but are uncertain if it is installed correctly.
