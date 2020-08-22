CHEYENNE – A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested on several misdemeanor charges for stalking Friday by the Cheyenne Police Department.
The trooper, identified as Andrew Kelly, is stationed in Cheyenne, and the incident is currently an ongoing investigation.
The WHP is fully cooperating with the investigation, and does not condone this alleged behavior by any of its troopers, according to a news release.
The WHP is also conducting a separate administrative review, and it has placed Kelly on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.