...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM
MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin. Includes the towns of Medicine Bow and
Shirley Basin. Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range,
South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
Includes Cheyenne...Wheatland...Laramie...Horse Creek and
Guernsey.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Wyoming Highway Patrol urges motorists to never drive drunk
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Highway Patrol urges motorists to get to their destinations safely this holiday season by never driving drunk.
The holidays are a time for family and friends to create and share special memories. But the state has experienced 66 alcohol/drug-related fatalities so far this year in Wyoming, and it’s up to all of us to keep that number from growing larger. The WHP will continue its efforts to remove drunken drivers from the roads.
“Impaired driving has a devastating impact on the quality of life for those in all communities. In 2019, there were 10,142 people killed nationwide in impaired driving crashes, accounting for nearly one-third of the yearly driving fatalities,” Wyoming Highway Patrol Capt. David Wagener said in a news release. “The tragedy of these deaths is felt year-round, but for many, most strongly during the holidays. The most tragic part of these deaths is that they were 100% preventable. Please do your part this holiday season to keep yourself and others protected by celebrating responsibly and planning ahead to get home unharmed as we want everyone to ring in the New Year safely.”
Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicated almost 29 people each day die in alcohol-impaired vehicle crashes. In Wyoming, a driver is considered impaired with a 0.08% or above blood-alcohol content. A driver deciding to drive impaired is not only risking their lives, but the lives of everyone around them. The consequences for driving impaired include fines, legal fees, driver license revocation and even jail time.
Besides driving sober or having a designated driver, motorists can take additional steps to stay safe when traveling. They can:
Call a taxi or ride service if they’ve been drinking.
Ensure all guests at their party leave with a sober driver.
Always wear their seat belts to protect themselves against impaired drivers.
Driving sober is not only important during the holidays, but throughout the year. Motorists can also stay safe and get the latest road and travel conditions by downloading WYDOT’s 511 app for their smartphones at wyoroad.info.