CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are aware of the current drought conditions facing the state agricultural industry and fully support ongoing efforts to ameliorate the issues.
As a reminder and a result of COVID-19, there are exemptions in place for livestock and livestock feed to aid drivers with hours of service requirements.
WHP also wants to remind carriers who transport hay that they can obtain a Class E permit, which allows hay to be stacked to a height of 15 feet. Permits can be obtained at or through any port of entry for a fee of $15 for a single trip or $50 for an extended period, not to exceed 90 days. Permits need to be obtained before entering or moving within the state.
For information on ports of entry, visit http://www.whp.dot.state.wy.us/home/ports.html.
For information on and help with Wyoming’s drought, visit https://drought.wyo.gov/.