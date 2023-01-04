...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Patchy blowing snow.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County into southern Platte County
including Cheyenne, Chugwater, and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow may result in
locally reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Wyoming Highway Patrol's new colonel takes oath of office
CHEYENNE – Former Maryland sheriff Timothy Cameron was sworn in Tuesday afternoon as the Wyoming Highway Patrol's new colonel following his selection in October.
Cameron served as St. Mary's County sheriff, and brings more than 40 years of policing experience to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
"Cameron's commitment to training and education are attributes that will help him succeed in his service to Wyoming," said Luke Reiner, director of WYDOT, in a statement. "He has the demonstrated skillset, experience, and character to lead the best highway patrol organization in the nation."
Cameron is a proven leader who brings a wealth of experience, certifications, and knowledge to his new post as Wyoming Highway Patrol Colonel.
He earned an undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. In addition to his degrees, Cameron is a graduate of the National Sheriff's Institute, the FBI's Law Enforcement Executive Development course, the Maryland Police and Corrections Training Commissions Leadership Challenge, the Executive Leaders Program at Naval Postgraduate School's Center for Homeland Defense and Security in California, and the Police Executive Research Forum's Senior Management in Policing Course at Boston University.
He has been a member of various stakeholder groups and associations, working on issues and committees like the Heroin and Opioid Emergency Task Force and the Emergency Management Advisory Council, among others.
"I am honored to have been selected as the Colonel of the Wyoming Highway Patrol and am eager to assume the Administrator's duties," Cameron said in a previous news release. "My appreciation to Governor Gordon, Director Reiner, and all those involved in the selection process for the opportunity to live and work in Wyoming and be part of such an exemplary, storied agency."