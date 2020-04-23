CHEYENNE – As Wyoming continues to live with uncertainty, the Wyoming Office of Tourism wants to unite residents with the spirit of travel. When the time is right, Wyoming’s travel and tourism industry will be integral to the state’s recovery, but in the meantime, the spirit of travel will heal morale.
This week, WOT released the annual Travel Economic Impact Report for 2019 and its plans to support tourism during National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW).
WOT recently launched its latest messaging platform, WY Responsibly, as a source of inspiration, including virtual tours, local stories and more. The launch was ahead of Wyoming’s participation in the U.S. Travel Association’s NTTW, slated for May 3-9. NTTW supports the travel and tourism industry with this year’s theme: the spirit of travel cannot be broken.
“Now, more than ever, it is extremely important to recognize Wyoming’s tourism industry contributions and continue to advocate its vitality to the state,” Diane Shober, executive director of Wyoming Office of Tourism, said in a statement. “Communities benefit from the spirit of travel, which permeates through Wyoming’s small businesses, our iconic landmarks and all those who welcome residents and visitors alike with hospitality. Our state is resilient; I have no doubt our industry will revive and come back stronger than ever.”
In 2019, Wyoming’s tourism and hospitality industry experienced another year of growth, with travel spending by visitors reaching more than $3.95 billion, according to the report conducted by Dean Runyan Associates.
Although Wyoming’s tourism and hospitality industry had a strong year in 2019, it is crucial for Wyoming to unite and help usher in a strong return to travel and tourism in 2020. For quick travel and economic impact facts, visit travelwyoming.com/industry.
Looking ahead, WOT will continue to advocate for “WY Responsibly” and dedicate NTTW to educating the public on the value travel holds for Wyoming’s economy, business and personal well-being.
“In Wyoming, tourism is the second largest private-sector employer in the state,” Chris Brown, executive director of Wyoming Travel Industry Coalition, said in a statement. “What better way to underscore our resilience than a week recognizing the travel and tourism industry, honoring our local destinations and attractions?”
Join WOT in supporting the spirit of travel during NTTW by sharing a photo each day that aligns with the following travel sectors, using the hashtags #SpiritOfTravel and #ThatsWY.
Dates for the National Travel and Tourism Week are as follows:
• Monday, May 4: Support Wyoming Attractions Day
• Tuesday, May 5: Rally Support for Travel
• Wednesday, May 6: Support Wyoming’s Hotels/Lodging Day
• Thursday, May 7: Wyoming State Park and Outdoor Recreation Day
• Friday, May 8: Support Wyoming’s Restaurants/Culinary Day
•Saturday, May 9: Support Made in Wyoming Products Day