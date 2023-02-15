CHEYENNE — One of Wyoming’s largest off-track betting houses is planning an “entertainment center” at the Cheyenne Logistics Hub.
Wyoming Horse Racing LLC owner Nick Hughes told the Cheyenne City Council on Monday that his company has purchased nearly 40 acres in the industrial park southwest of Cheyenne. Wyoming Horse Racing currently operates nine off-track betting operations throughout the state, with 16 live races per year in Sweetwater County. Through its off-track betting licenses, Wyoming Horse Racing can run its pari-mutuel games as historical horse racing events.
“We have plans, and have purchased land, in both Cheyenne and Evanston to open what we call ‘touristic’ OTBs,” Hughes said Monday. “They are different from what currently operates locally. These are on the borders of Utah and Colorado, and they are designed to attract out-of-state gaming dollars to create in-state tax payments.”
Hughes came before the council during a public hearing to request a retail liquor license transfer for the new facility from Poor Richard’s to Wyoming Horse Racing, LLC, located at the Swan Ranch — Cheyenne Logistics Hub. Mayor Patrick Collins assigned the transfer to the City Council’s Finance Committee for review.
“We have been very fortunate that both Laramie and Uinta counties have expressed strong support, as have the cities,” Hughes said.
Wyoming Horse Racing’s ninth Horse Palace, located at 1601 Central Ave. in downtown Cheyenne, opened last summer. For its planned “entertainment centers” at Wyoming’s borders, Hughes said the company is planning restaurants, stages and hotels to draw out-of-state visitors.
“It can’t be purely gaming. Within 30 to 60 minutes, we have nearly 700,000 people across the border in Colorado, and they are not going to travel just to a gaming outlet. We need to be a multi-faceted entertainment center,” he said.
Wyoming Horse Racing is “in discussions with three different major companies to put a hotel there, as well,” in excess of 100 rooms, he said.
In Cheyenne, Hughes anticipates the facility would generate $2.6 million in tax revenue for the state, the city and the county.
“Because we are a racing company, we are horse people … the Cheyenne location alone, the touristic OTB would produce over $700,000 in purse money to Wyoming-bred horses,” he continued. “I can’t stress how important that is, to have home-bred horses racing in Wyoming. But it needs to be financially viable for the owners, the trainers, the jockeys.”
Wyoming Horse Racing plans to invest about $25.3 million in its Swan Ranch — Cheyenne Logistics Hub location, although infrastructure is already in place. That investment will go toward building, equipment and construction costs. The new facility will produce 60 full-time jobs and 150 temporary construction jobs, Hughes said.
“These are conservative numbers. If the demand from Colorado is sufficient, we can expand,” Hughes said.
He said he hopes to be open before the end of this year.
The Cheyenne Logistics Hub, formerly known as the Swan Ranch Industrial Park, is owned by the Granite Peak Group. Managing Partner Josh Jamison said that his vision for the Logistics Hub has always been to make it a “premier, shovel-ready park, attracting companies wanting to expand their business here.”
“We feel that commercial and retail uses along the interstate and at the exits are good uses of the land available at the Cheyenne Logistics Hub,” Jamison said in an email to the WTE on Tuesday. “We welcome Wyoming Horse Racing to the park.”
Councilor Pete Laybourn asked if the company could, or planned to, bring live racing to Cheyenne.
“We’re a long way from Sweetwater County,” Laybourn said. “It would be great if we had live racing closer.”
Gillette offers live racing through the CamPlex, Hughes said, and Wyoming Downs operates out of its own facility in Evanston. Wyoming Horse Racing, LLC, leases a government-owned facility in Sweetwater County during racing months. Hughes said that he discussed the possibility of live racing with Frontier Days organizers, but that the schedule was just too full for the summer event. To build its own site, he continued, would be both land and cost-prohibitive.
“The construction is major,” Hughes said. “I was one of the owners of Kentucky Downs. To give you an idea, we bought 40 acres at Swan Ranch. Kentucky Downs is 336 acres. It’s huge … Would it be great? Yes, it would. The investment and the land is huge. But we will do everything we can to support the horse racing industry here in Cheyenne.”
Councilor Michelle Aldrich asked about security and emergency responders on site.
“Obviously, with an operation that size, you are going to have a security force with the type of activities that are going on there,” Aldrich said. “I’m guessing you will have some sort of emergency response group. What is the plan to work with our existing law enforcement and fire responders?”
The facility will have a “multi-million dollar” surveillance and security system, Hughes said, with about 60-70 cameras. There will be EMS trained personnel on site, and in-house security would work with local law enforcement, he continued.
“We are not a police force,” Hughes said. “We are not looking for heavy-handed security officers. The security officers, to us, are an extension of the welcome.”
He continued that Wyoming Horse Racing does not “interact with troublemakers.”
“We do what we can to calm the situation and move them outside,” he told the council. “We don’t get, believe it or not, by all the things you see in the movies, we don’t get a huge amount of problems. In our nine locations, we have not had ...
“Wyoming Horse Racing is the longest established OTB operator in the state. We have a handful, if that, in all those years, incidents.”