LARAMIE – Wyoming Humanities recently announced the recipients of its April Spark Grants.
A press release from the nonprofit organization stated that as public humanities programming changes due to COVID-19 concerns, it is proud to help organizations continue their work and adapt plans with these grants for up to $2,000.
In addition to entities in Jackson Hole and Casper, the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum received a Spark grant for “Hurrah for the Cowboy.” This exhibit on the romantic images of the American Cowboy in the late 19th century examines “individuality, identity and mythology of the American West” and includes two free lectures:
• Dr. Renee Laegrid’s lecture on the cowboy’s impact on western culture at 5:30 p.m. May 19
• Lee Sillman’s “Illustrated Lecture on ‘Hurrah for the Cowboy!’” at 5:30 p.m. June 10
The Wyoming State Historical Society also received a Spark grant for “The Governor Lady: Nellie Tayloe Ross Returns from History,” a one-person historical interpretation of the Honorable Nellie Tayloe Ross. Each 50-minute presentation will be modified in one brief section to include mention of a visit she made to that particular locale while governor. Experience the interpretation at 2 p.m. June 14 at the Historic Governors’ Mansion.