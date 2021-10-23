LARAMIE – Wyoming Humanities is proud to announce the initial awards provided to organizations across the state through an initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities, “Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan” or SHARP.
Wyoming Humanities has set three different categories of these grants: general operating support, programming and recovery. While a significant amount of funding is targeted toward humanities-based organizations, other nonprofits could be eligible to receive significant funding from this money.
The next application deadline for these grants is Nov. 15; complete information and the simple form can be found at thinkwy.org/grants. Wyoming Humanities hopes to award thousands of dollars in the upcoming cycle.
To date, here are the organizations that have received such grants, the counties they serve and the amount awarded.
General Operating Support Grants:
Albany County Public Library: $10,000
Alliance for Historic Wyoming (statewide): $7,500
Buffalo Bill Center of the West (Park County): $10,000
Cheyenne Depot Museum (Laramie County) : $10,000
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum (Laramie County): $10,000
Dubois Museum: Wind River Historical Center (Fremont County): $7,500
Ernest Hemingway Society and Ernest Hemingway Foundation (Sheridan and Johnson counties): $7,500
Grand Encampment Museum, Inc. (Carbon County): $7,500
International Day, Inc. (Carbon, Sublette, Sweetwater, Uinta counties): $5,000
Natrona County Public Library: $10,000
Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum: $7,500
Uinta County Library Foundation: $10,000.00
Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (statewide): $7,500
Programming Grants:
Wyoming Community Foundation (Fremont County and statewide): $5,000
Recovery Grants:
Casper Artists' Guild (Natrona County and statewide): $5,000