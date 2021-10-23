LARAMIE – Wyoming Humanities is proud to announce the initial awards provided to organizations across the state through an initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities, “Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan” or SHARP.

Wyoming Humanities has set three different categories of these grants: general operating support, programming and recovery. While a significant amount of funding is targeted toward humanities-based organizations, other nonprofits could be eligible to receive significant funding from this money.

The next application deadline for these grants is Nov. 15; complete information and the simple form can be found at thinkwy.org/grants. Wyoming Humanities hopes to award thousands of dollars in the upcoming cycle.

To date, here are the organizations that have received such grants, the counties they serve and the amount awarded.

General Operating Support Grants:

  • Albany County Public Library: $10,000
  • Alliance for Historic Wyoming (statewide): $7,500
  • Buffalo Bill Center of the West (Park County): $10,000
  • Cheyenne Depot Museum (Laramie County) : $10,000
  • Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum (Laramie County): $10,000
  • Dubois Museum: Wind River Historical Center (Fremont County): $7,500
  • Ernest Hemingway Society and Ernest Hemingway Foundation (Sheridan and Johnson counties): $7,500
  • Grand Encampment Museum, Inc. (Carbon County): $7,500
  • International Day, Inc. (Carbon, Sublette, Sweetwater, Uinta counties): $5,000
  • Natrona County Public Library: $10,000
  • Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum: $7,500
  • Uinta County Library Foundation: $10,000.00
  • Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (statewide): $7,500

Programming Grants:

  • Wyoming Community Foundation (Fremont County and statewide): $5,000

Recovery Grants:

  • Casper Artists' Guild (Natrona County and statewide): $5,000
  • The Harry Jackson Museum (Park County): $5,000
  • The Homestead Foundation (statewide): $4,228
  • Wyoming Arts Alliance (statewide): $5,000
  • Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (statewide): $5,000

To learn more about the grants or the streamlined application process, visit thinkwy.org/grants or email chloe@thinkwy.org.

