CHEYENNE – Through its vision to promote engaged communities, improve quality of life and enhance the state’s economy, Wyoming Humanities recently announce the latest round of grants awards provided across the state.

These funds were made possible through an initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities, “Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan,” or SHARP.

Grants were awarded in three categories:

  • General Operating – for operational and salary support
  • Programming – to support their humanities-based programs or projects
  • Recovery – for specific efforts related to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic

In this cycle, Wyoming Humanities awarded $408,940. Since the organization started granting these funds last fall, more than half a million dollars has been provided to Wyoming organizations ($373,940 in general operating, $68,343 in programming, $64,228 in recovery).

The following Laramie County organizations were grant recipients:

  • Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum: $15,000
  • Children’s Museum of Cheyenne: $5,000
  • Laramie County Library System: $10,000

