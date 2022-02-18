...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County. This includes Cheyenne,
Guernsey, Laramie, Pine Bluffs and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
Wyoming Humanities awards more than half a million dollars across the state
CHEYENNE – Through its vision to promote engaged communities, improve quality of life and enhance the state’s economy, Wyoming Humanities recently announce the latest round of grants awards provided across the state.
These funds were made possible through an initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities, “Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan,” or SHARP.
Grants were awarded in three categories:
General Operating – for operational and salary support
Programming – to support their humanities-based programs or projects
Recovery – for specific efforts related to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic
In this cycle, Wyoming Humanities awarded $408,940. Since the organization started granting these funds last fall, more than half a million dollars has been provided to Wyoming organizations ($373,940 in general operating, $68,343 in programming, $64,228 in recovery).
The following Laramie County organizations were grant recipients: