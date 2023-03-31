...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Wyoming Humanities awards thousands in grants and sponsorships
LARAMIE – Innovation in cultural and humanities-based programming continues to grow across the state, and Wyoming Humanities announced Thursday that it has provided thousands of dollars in Spark Grants and general sponsorships to several organizations across the state during the past three months.
Projects are selected based on communities’ needs and programs designed to spark new insights and perspectives. Funding is provided by the state of Wyoming through the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.
Grantees, who receive up to $2,000, provide equal or greater matching funds and in-kind contributions.
The latest Spark Grant recipients are:
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, "Come Spring Again, The Alan Kirkbride Memorial Poetry Gathering": This inaugural event is inspired by Kirkbride, a Wyoming rancher whose love for the beauty around him directed a vast love and authorship of poetry.
Grace United Methodist Church, Cheyenne, "Exploring Our Implicit Bias with Native Americans": This program uses the Native American experience to help participants explore cultural and racial biases affecting our community's interactions and foster dialogue.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, Jackson, "Sacred Earth Conversations": Sacred Earth Conversations gathers people to deepen their relationship with nature and build a community of advocates.
UW Department of Modern Languages, World Languages Day: This is Wyoming’s high school state championship of world language study. Students participate in cultural events and community-building activities, all while celebrating their accomplishments in multiple languages.
Wyoming Mustang Institute, "Wild Horses & Wild Places: A Public Exhibit & Conversation": This combines the arts, literature, history and jurisprudence, beginning with an exhibit of equine photographs.
Additionally, three organization received sponsorships from Wyoming Humanities. Through a competitive application process, those recipients are:
Alliance for Historic Wyoming, Historic Preservation Month: The Alliance works with communities and organizations to offer in-person events, volunteer opportunities and webinars that showcase historic preservation in Wyoming throughout May. Most events are free and open to the public.
Central Wyoming College, Tribal Talks: Breaking Boundaries: Tribal Talks provide three separate events focusing on the educational, inspirational knowledge and experiences of Indigenous people from the Wind River Reservation.
Wyoming Arts Alliance, Telling our Story: Cultural Recognition & Legislative Appreciation Receptions: These events provide opportunities to explore and celebrate the impact of the arts on our local communities and state.
For more information about Wyoming Humanities and its grants or sponsorship opportunities, visit thinkwy.org/grants.