LARAMIE – Innovation in cultural and humanities-based programming continues to grow across the state, and Wyoming Humanities announced Thursday that it has provided thousands of dollars in Spark Grants and general sponsorships to several organizations across the state during the past three months.

Projects are selected based on communities’ needs and programs designed to spark new insights and perspectives. Funding is provided by the state of Wyoming through the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus