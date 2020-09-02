CHEYENNE – Wyoming Humanities has announced that it is proud to be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, as well as the 150th anniversary of the first woman casting a vote in history, by sponsoring upcoming suffrage programs and hosting an exhibit.
According to a news release, at 6 p.m. Sept. 9, Wyoming Humanities will host its first online discussion: “Wyoming Connections: Women’s Suffrage and the Sexual Revolution,” available on Zoom and Facebook Live, with more information at https://tinyurl.com/wyosuffrage. The discussion will feature speakers Dr. Sherry Smith, professor of history at Southern Methodist University, and Dr.Kimberly Hamlin, associate professor of history and global and intercultural studies at Miami University (Oxford, Ohio). The discussion will be moderated by Wyoming Humanities’ Erin Pryor Ackerman.
Smith will discuss her new book, “Bohemians West: A Story of Free Love, Family and Radicals in Twentieth Century America,” which recounts the tale of pioneering couple Sarah Bard Field and C.E.S. Wood, and Hamlin will draw from her book “Free Thinker: Sex, Suffrage, and the Extraordinary Life of Helen Hamilton Gardener.” Smith and Hamlin’s conversation will be centered around the intersection between women’s suffrage and new ideas about sexuality at the start of the 20th century.
Wyoming Humanities also will host a virtual exhibit, “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence,” to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. This was made possible by a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service with the National Portrait Gallery, and with support from the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative, and will feature a collection of digital posters seeking to expand visitors’ understanding of the American suffrage movement. This poster exhibition will be on display at https://www.thinkwy.org/initiatives/womens-suffrage .
To access other suffrage-related resources (such as the “First, But Last?” podcast) and to learn about related events happening around Wyoming, visit www.thinkwy.org.