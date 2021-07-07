CHEYENNE – Wyoming Humanities just expanded its reach even further.
On Tuesday, the nonprofit announced two new grants: the Wyoming Humanities American Rescue Plan Grant and Wyoming Crossroads Grant, both of which people can start applying for July 15.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, approved by Congress and signed into law by President Biden, included $135 million in supplemental funding for the National Endowment for the Humanities to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Of those funds, 40% are allotted to the national network of nonprofit state humanities councils.
That’s where Wyoming Humanities comes in.
“One of the most pressing and exciting grant opportunities we have coming down the line are these American Rescue Plan grants,” said Director of Grants & Programs Chloe Flagg. “The best part about these ARP awards – and I guess organizations can see that as a good and a bad thing – is these funds are available for projects that will be happening within the next year, so there’s only one year to do all of the activities they want to do with these funds.”
These emergency relief funds are dedicated to recovery efforts from the pandemic, as well as preparing and planning for these organizations’ future, she added. Wyoming Humanities has about $470,000 to award, and the grants can go toward projects centered around the humanities and facilitated by a state or federally recognized nonprofit group or state agency.
There are three specific grants under the umbrella of these American Rescue Plan grants, Flagg added. The General Operating Support Grant is available to only humanities-focused organizations, and allows the recipients to cover whatever they need, such as rent, utilities and salaries.
“General operating funds are hard to come by for some of our small nonprofits,” Flagg said. “So this is a very exciting opportunity.”
The second ARP grant, the Programming Support Grant, is available to nonprofit organizations throughout the state, but Wyoming Humanities also opened it up to what would technically be considered non-humanities focused organizations, with the caveat that whatever program or project the money is used for is humanities based.
“It’s exciting because those funds are available to more people, so there might be more competition, and we might be connecting with some organizations that Wyoming Humanities has not had the opportunity to connect with.”
The third and final offering under the ARP grant umbrella is the Recovery Support Grant, which is available to nonprofit organizations that align with the public humanities values advanced by Wyoming Humanities. These grants are for very specific efforts related to recovery from the pandemic, Flagg said, such as strategic planning, consultation work and technology needs.
She added that the ultimate goal for the Programming Support Grant and Recovery Support Grant is to challenge more nonprofits and agencies to find ways to integrate humanities-focused projects into their broader work, even if they’re not humanities-focused as a whole.
“We are really excited to just kind of charge people with being more creative,” Flagg said. “Show us what you want to do. Show us how you want to be collaborative with humanities and non-humanities folks. Get out there, do something different than what you’ve done.”
The second grant line that Wyoming Humanities is introducing is Wyoming Crossroads, an “umbrella, multi-year thematic initiative” that will include much more than just grants. The focus is helping Wyoming grow through this strange period of change, Flagg said, and nonprofits applying for the Wyoming Crossroads grant must use their application to explain how their funds will be used to dig into one of the following themes: Wyoming’s identity, sense of community, connection to the land, persistence and ability to manage change.
This award cycle will run for a couple years, unlike the ARP grants, Flagg pointed out, the latter of which includes three award cycles. All ARP funds must be awarded by Dec. 31, 2021.
Director of Communications and Marketing Troy Rumpf added that these Wyoming Crossroads grants are notable because they reflect a broader effort on behalf of Wyoming Humanities to reach underserved audiences and “be this conduit to make this magic happen across the state.”
“These grants are really reaching out in ways that maybe we’ve tried to do before, but really haven’t been able to,” he said. “I think there has been a segment of these organizations that may not know about us. And with the marketing efforts we try to put forth, we know we’re missing some people. And we know there are some that are being left out, not intentionally, but maybe there’s just not the clear understanding that they do fit into this mold. So that’s why we’re trying to make people more aware of Wyoming Humanities and more aware of these grants.”
“Absolutely,” Flagg responded, adding that one way Wyoming Humanities is trying to connect with such organizations is by creating a database of humanities nonprofits and organizations that support humanities projects with the ultimate goal that, eventually, Wyoming Humanities can serve as a sort of networking hub.
“We want to see new partnerships, we want to see new ideas, and we want to see people challenging things,” she said.