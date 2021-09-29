CHEYENNE – This month, the Library of Congress Center for the Book gave official approval for Wyoming Humanities to assume responsibilities for the Wyoming Center for the Book (WCFTB).
A part of the state since 1995, WCFTB had been headquartered under the Wyoming State Library.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to take on this new opportunity,” said Shawn Reese, executive director of Wyoming Humanities, in a news release. “This allows us to strengthen our commitment to programming and partnerships across the state in celebration of Wyoming readers and our state’s literary heritage.”
Lucas Fralick will serve as the organization’s coordinator for this project.
In the past, WCFTB has been responsible for numerous literary-related events across the state, including Letters About Literature, Wyoming book festivals and a Wyoming authors wiki.
This fall, Letters About Literature will return to Wyoming, continuing the project’s legacy to engage students and schools in the excitement of the written word. Students in grades 4-12 are asked to read a book, poem or speech and write to the author about how the book affected them personally.
Wyoming Humanities is currently exploring additional new projects to broaden the reach and depth of projects and events throughout the state.
WCFTB information will soon be found at thinkwy.org. For more information about any of these projects, contact Fralick at lucas@thinkwy.org or 307-660-0729.