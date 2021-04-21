CHEYENNE – With the multiple challenges facing the United States, the responsibilities of citizens are more important than ever – including the need to understand constitutional government and its effect on the lives of Wyoming residents.
In a new program, Wyoming Humanities will explore this topic with a constitutional scholar, a high school student, a university student, an environmental administrator and an attorney.
“The Constitution: Why It Should Matter to You” takes place at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 29. Registration is required for this free live webinar, and can be done at thinkwy.org/events or directly on the event registration page.
Moderated by renowned constitutional scholar David Adler, the panelists will discuss what the Constitution means to them personally. Panelists represent the diverse cross-section of Wyoming’s age, geography and occupations.
This group will explore what parts of the Constitution are most relevant to their lives right now, what they believe the country’s founders intended, how they have been interpreted over time and how they directly impact the lives of Wyoming citizens.
For more information about this or other Wyoming Humanities programs and projects, visit thinkwy.org.