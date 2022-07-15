...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Nebraska and southeast Wyoming, including the
following counties, in Nebraska, Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball and
Morrill. In southeast Wyoming, Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 1030 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are
expected over the area. This additional rain will result in
minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kimball, Potter, Dix, Kimball Airport, Oliver Reservoir and
Panorama Point.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Wyoming Hunger Initiative allocates $153,846 in infrastructure grants
CHEYENNE – First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative allocated $153,846 this month to anti-hunger organizations for infrastructure needs through the initiative’s fourth grant cycle since launching in October 2019.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative grants are intended to support infrastructure and longevity of anti-hunger organizations as well as long-term, sustainable solutions to food insecurity across the state.
For the second year, Wyoming Hunger Initiative sold “Hearts for Hunger” during the month of February for $5 each, proving that no matter the size of the donation, every dollar makes a difference. All funds raised were put toward infrastructure grants; as a result of the generosity exhibited this year, nearly $20,000 was put to use to fund this infrastructure cycle.
Grant funding also comes from the Wyoming Hunger Initiative Hunger Champions Circle, which is a team of dedicated ambassadors who serve as catalysts in the ongoing mission to end food insecurity in Wyoming. Lastly, Wyoming Hunger Initiative partnered with Lowe’s this year to stretch the infrastructure dollars further by purchasing particular items at a discounted rate as part of Lowe’s mission to serve their community.
Among the area organizations that received infrastructure grants were COMEA House and Resource Center, Friday Food Bag Foundation and Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne.
Because of the generosity of the John P. Ellbogen Foundation and the Hughes Charitable Foundation, a second cycle of grant funding has been made possible; applications for this additional cycle will be open until July 29. Visit nohungerwyo.org to apply today.