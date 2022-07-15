CHEYENNE – First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative allocated $153,846 this month to anti-hunger organizations for infrastructure needs through the initiative’s fourth grant cycle since launching in October 2019.

Wyoming Hunger Initiative grants are intended to support infrastructure and longevity of anti-hunger organizations as well as long-term, sustainable solutions to food insecurity across the state.

For the second year, Wyoming Hunger Initiative sold “Hearts for Hunger” during the month of February for $5 each, proving that no matter the size of the donation, every dollar makes a difference. All funds raised were put toward infrastructure grants; as a result of the generosity exhibited this year, nearly $20,000 was put to use to fund this infrastructure cycle.

Grant funding also comes from the Wyoming Hunger Initiative Hunger Champions Circle, which is a team of dedicated ambassadors who serve as catalysts in the ongoing mission to end food insecurity in Wyoming. Lastly, Wyoming Hunger Initiative partnered with Lowe’s this year to stretch the infrastructure dollars further by purchasing particular items at a discounted rate as part of Lowe’s mission to serve their community.

Among the area organizations that received infrastructure grants were COMEA House and Resource Center, Friday Food Bag Foundation and Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne.

Because of the generosity of the John P. Ellbogen Foundation and the Hughes Charitable Foundation, a second cycle of grant funding has been made possible; applications for this additional cycle will be open until July 29. Visit nohungerwyo.org to apply today.

