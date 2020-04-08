CHEYENNE – First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation will allocate $40,000 in April to anti-hunger nonprofit organizations in each of Wyoming’s 23 counties.
The funds will be directed specifically to feed families during this time of crisis. A second round of funding is expected to be distributed in May to ensure resources continue to be available to those in need.
While grassroots efforts are underway in every Wyoming county dedicated to reducing hunger and combating food insecurity, the current COVID-19 crisis has exponentially increased demand on resources statewide.
A portion of the funds will be allocated to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies to support mobile food pantries already planned for the month of April. For counties not visited by mobile food pantries, local nonprofits will receive funds to support food distribution efforts, either by a local food pantry or a supporting organization identified by the Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
The Wyoming Hunger Initiative’s efforts are made possible by generous donors, including Black Hills Energy, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc., Wyoming Business Alliance, Hughes Family Foundation and numerous private donors from across the state.
