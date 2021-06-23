CHEYENNE – First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation allocated $51,751 this week to anti-hunger nonprofit organizations for infrastructure needs through the initiative’s third grant cycle, according to a news release.
Since launching Wyoming Hunger Initiative grants in 2019, more than $152,200 has been awarded to anti-hunger organizations across the state. The grants are intended to support the infrastructure and longevity of anti-hunger organizations, as well as provide long-term, sustainable solutions to food insecurity across the state.
All funds distributed through the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation are raised privately through donations.
The Wyoming Hunger Initiative Hunger Champions Circle provided the funding for the 2021 infrastructure grant cycle. The Hunger Champions Circle was developed to create a network across the state to support the work of Wyoming Hunger Initiative and to keep community partners engaged. Additionally, donations made in February’s #heartsforhunger went directly toward funding spring grants.
More than 35 entities applied for Wyoming Hunger Initiative infrastructure grants. The Foundation selected 15 requests to fund, including: Element Church, Cheyenne; Laramie County Extension, Cheyenne; Laramie Soup Kitchen, Laramie; and Platte Valley Christian Center, Saratoga.