CHEYENNE – More than 86,000 of Wyoming neighbors struggle with food insecurity, and nearly 28,000 of them are kids.
Hunger Initiative is teaming up with Cheyenne Frontier Days to increase awareness about food insecurity in Wyoming, with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative Day, to be held on July 31, during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
First Lady Jennie Gordon is serving as the Grand Marshal of the parade that morning and hunger heroes will be sporting their trademark blue.
Support the Wyoming Hunger Initiative by purchasing a "Cowboys Stompin' Hunger" t-shirt at Frontier Park. Money raised by Wyoming Hunger Initiative will be reinvested into Wyoming grassroots organizations across all 23 counties to support, improve, or expand existing anti-hunger organizations and to provide the framework for new programs.
Donations can also be made at nohungerwyo.org/donate and every dollar makes a significant impact.