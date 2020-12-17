CHEYENNE – First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation allocated $55,800 this week to nonprofit anti-hunger organizations for infrastructure needs through the Initiative’s second grant cycle of 2020.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative grants are intended to support infrastructure and longevity of anti-hunger organizations as well as long-term, sustainable solutions to food insecurity across the state. All funds distributed through the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation are raised privately through donations.
Because of the generosity of numerous corporations and private donors, a second round of grant funding was possible in 2020.
“The mission of Wyoming Hunger Initiative is to support the existing work of anti-hunger organizations across the state,” First Lady Jennie Gordon said in a news release. “It’s important to us that we allocate resources where they will have the greatest impact, as quickly as possible.”
More than 45 entities applied for Wyoming Hunger Initiative infrastructure grants and 23 applicant requests were funded.
Locally, the following organizations are December 2020 recipients:
Boys & Girls Club – Laramie County
Needs, Inc. – Laramie County
Unaccompanied Students Initiative – Laramie & Natrona County
The Salvation Army – Laramie County
Feeding Laramie Valley – Albany County
The Wyoming Hunger Initiative seeks to find and support Wyoming solutions to the challenge of food insecurity, which affects approximately 71,000 residents statewide.
Launched in October 2019, Wyoming Hunger Initiative is the official initiative of Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon and is governed by the Board of Directors of the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation, a registered 501©3 nonprofit organization.
For more information, visit www. nohungerwyo.org.