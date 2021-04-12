LARAMIE – First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative is partnering with University of Wyoming Extension to launch a program under the Food from the Farm + Ranch banner called Grow a Little Extra.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative regional directors Caitlin Youngquist and Lori Dickinson, both UW Extension educators, spearheaded the effort to encourage gardeners to Grow a Little Extra this year to provide produce for their neighbors in need. UW Extension has offices in all 23 counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation. The collaboration utilizes existing resources to create a sustainable solution to hunger, according to the first lady’s office.
The Grow a Little Extra campaign targets three groups in Wyoming:
- Home gardeners who can “grow a little extra” to share with local food pantries
- Existing community gardens that can dedicate one or two sections to growing food specifically for local food distribution agencies
- Churches or community organizations that want to start a new garden to grow food for the community.
Anyone in Wyoming who enjoys gardening is encouraged to grow an extra row or two and donate the produce to their local Cent$ible Nutrition Program, where it will be weighed and distributed to local anti-hunger organizations.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative has also distributed seed packets to all 23 counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation for anyone interested in picking them up for free at their local extension office.
Infrastructure grants are available for organizations that wish to expand an existing community garden or start a new one to grow produce specifically for sharing with families and organizations in need.
Visit www.nohungerwyo.org/grow for more information or contact Trista Ostrom at 307-274-0365 or trista.ostrom@wyo.gov.