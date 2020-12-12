CHEYENNE – About 4:30 p.m. Thursday, an 18-wheeler hauling 100 head of cattle rolled over as it headed southbound on Interstate 25 and took the ramp onto West Lincolnway in Cheyenne, Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Barnes said.
What followed, officials said, was a well-coordinated response by multiple agencies, including the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Cheyenne Police Department, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, Cheyenne Animal Control, Cheyenne Fire Rescue and brand inspectors from the Wyoming Livestock Board.
“It was amazing how well they interfaced and worked together,” Animal Control Officer Don Kremer said.
Of the 100, 21 of the cows died as a result of the wreck. About 50 got loose, and only two remained at large as of Friday afternoon, brand inspector Alex Wilson said. They were last seen near Missile Drive in Cheyenne.
Shortly after the crash Thursday afternoon, Kremer said, the cattle were crossing the interstate “back and forth,” and Highway Patrol troopers had to work to slow traffic down. He and other officials worked to load the surviving cattle from the truck onto the brand inspectors’ trailer, which they then drove to the stockyards, where a veterinarian looked at each of the animals.
The Livestock Board received calls Friday morning from people who thought they’d heard gunshots, but the sound was actually firefighters cutting through the trailer to get to the cattle, Wilson said.
Wilson and several other men – including fellow brand inspector Quinn Merrick, as well as John Fox, TJ Fox and Zach White – stayed out until around 1 a.m. Friday, rounding up what cattle they could in the dark. Wilson then went to check on the cattle that had been “staged” in parking lots near the crash site, making sure they had hay and water to last them until they could be moved.
The men started again at 6:30 a.m. in “18 degrees and blowing snow,” Wilson said.
“It was Wyoming in its truest form – these guys that are out on horseback in fields with their trailers, and they were roping and bringing the cattle in,” Kremer said. “For all intents and purposes, it was a home on the range operation on the outskirts of town.”
Kremer said animal control officers responded to several calls Friday morning from people who spotted cows and relayed those calls to brand inspectors.
Wilson emphasized that he and the others who worked to gather the wayward cattle rounded them up calmly and caused as little stress as possible.
“We try to coordinate everything to where it’s in the cattle’s best interest,” he said.
“We don’t do it for the money, we don’t do it for the looks or to dress up – we do it because we get to experience some of the best things God’s created. We’re on horseback all day, and we’re moving cattle, and we get to see some things that nobody gets to see but in magazines,” Wilson continued.
Cheyenne Police Department spokesperson Alex Farkas said the suspected cause of the crash was driver inattention, and an investigation is ongoing.