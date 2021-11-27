U.S. Army 1st Lt. Alyssa Brenner stands beside her mother, Lori Brenner, following a change-of-command ceremony Nov. 5vat the armory in Afton. Following the ceremony, Brenner would become the first female infantry commander in the state of Wyoming. Courtesy
AFTON – To 1st Lt. Alyssa Brenner, a change-of-command ceremony means a step forward in her career. To the rest of the Wyoming National Guard, it was a historic milestone.
As she grasped the guidon in the traditional passing of the colors on Nov. 5, she became the first woman to command an infantry unit in the Wyoming Army National Guard. She is the second woman to command a combat arms unit in Wyoming, joining Capt. Leslie Brazil, former commander of Alpha Battery, 2-300th Field Artillery Regiment.
Hailing from Marshfield, Wisconsin, Brenner first enlisted in the Guard when she was in college. After a year, she decided to commission and completed the Infantry Basic Officer Leadership Course. She’s been with Charlie Company, 1-297th Infantry Regiment in Afton since it officially stood up in July of 2016.
The number of women serving in combat arms has slowly begun to grow. 2015 marked the year when the ban on females in combat arms lifted. The numbers are still small, and the group of women that serve as commanders in combat arms is even smaller, but they continue to grow.
“It’s a cool thing to see," Brenner says when she sees her fellow female officers starting to command other units. “To the women who want to do these things, don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t.”
Brenner currently lives in Golden, Colorado, where she serves as a police officer with the Golden Police Department. She has been a member of the Wyoming Army National Guard for five years.