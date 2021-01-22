WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., lauded the funding of two separate Wyoming rare earth mineral research projects by the U.S. Department of Energy.
“It’s essential for America’s national security that we develop a full supply chain of rare earth minerals,” Barrasso said in a news release. “Ensuring a supply of American-sourced rare earths is key to our military readiness and our energy future. China has dominated the international market for rare earth elements, but we can break that dependency. Wyoming is on the cutting edge of this development. With funds from the Department of Energy, researchers and developers in Upton and Laramie can now move forward with their work.”
Barrasso has long emphasized and supported the importance of rare earth mineral mining, separation and supply chain development.
The recipients of Department of Energy funding include:
• $22 million for General Atomics in Upton for a rare earth element separation and processing demonstration project near the Bear Lodge Project site.
• $500,000 for the University of Wyoming in Laramie for the generation of rare earth metals from rare earth oxides by using microwave plasma.
Rare earth elements (REEs) consist of 17 chemical elements. These elements are used in a wide range of technological applications, including in smartphones, electromagnets and military applications. China has dominated REE production and supply chains, while U.S. production has dwindled, according to Barrasso’s office.