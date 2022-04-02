TORRINGTON – “I mean this in the best way possible, but I don’t ever want to see you again.”
Drew Aldridge addresses a group of incarcerated people who have just earned their high school equivalency diplomas and are preparing to reenter society.
Aldridge works as the academic manager at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Facility in Torrington, the primary intake center for all inmates not sentenced to death, and home to the top education programs for inmates in the state.
From welding to Braille, incarcerated people there can choose a program and earn their certification in that skill. Those without high school diplomas are required to earn their equivalency diplomas, and all these education opportunities open new doors once they reenter society. Approximately 96% of incarcerated individuals do reenter society.
“They’re going to be your neighbor,” Aldridge said. “(Through education) they’re able to kind of change that (harmful) mindset.”
Studies have shown the link between additional education and reducing recidivism — the likelihood those who have served their time will reoffend.
The Wyoming Department of Corrections works with local institutions such as Eastern Wyoming College to provide education opportunities for incarcerated persons in hopes of keeping the local recidivism rate as low as possible. The partnership between WDOC and EWC began nearly two decades ago.
“Our commitment is to help provide (incarcerated individuals) with educational opportunities,” EWC Vice President of Academic Services Roger Humphrey said.
EWC teaches classes in the prisons within its service area, including WMCI in Torrington and the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk.
The Second Chance Pell Grant, which EWC has applied for through the Department of Education, would provide more opportunities for the school to teach new classes and expand its available programs.
“If this is approved, it provides access to qualifying incarcerated people to be able to access funds to be able to take more courses,” Humphrey said. “For example, it could look like us going in and teaching an English class or a math class. (The grant) will allow the incarcerated individuals to be able to potentially access more courses and programs.”
The Department of Education has yet to announce a decision on EWC’s application for the Second Chance Pell Grant.
Reentering society after years spent in prison can be difficult. A gap on a resume labeled “prison” isn’t exactly what many employers are looking for. Research has shown that formerly incarcerated individuals who exit the system with a certificate or something else proving their expanded skill set tend to have a more positive experience in finding employment.
Graduates
Humphrey said attending the graduation ceremonies for incarcerated people and seeing the things they’ve accomplished is both “personally and professionally very rewarding.”
Stephen Hyatt and Robert Pedro have both graduated from programs at WMCI. Hyatt even tutors other incarcerated individuals in the welding program.
“When I came and they brought me (to WMCI) on the bus, I’d seen welding students out there,” Pedro said about his first experience with the welding program. “I never thought I was going to be a student. ... So, when I got accepted, I was pretty excited.”
Both Hyatt and Pedro said they have enjoyed their time in the welding program and the other education opportunities they have had while at WMCI.
“It’s like a taste of freedom,” Hyatt said. “You get to use a lot of tools and build things that the average prisoner doesn’t really get to experience.”
The welding program has added another “tool in the tool bag” for Hyatt and Pedro.
Incarcerated individuals without a high school diploma or the equivalent are required to complete the Adult Basic Education program. From there, they have the chance to apply for the other classes.
In a recent ABE course, Aldridge had 120 ABE graduates. Of those, 59 have exited the prison system. Only one of them reoffended.
So Aldridge’s wish has mostly came true. He never saw those graduates ever again.