CHEYENNE – The July 2023 issue of the Wyoming Insight is available at the state of Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division website eadiv.state.wy.us. The Wyoming Insight serves as an energy index and business indicators report for the state.
Highlights from this month's issue include:
Oil prices increase; natural gas prices follow.
"The West Texas Intermediate monthly average price for crude oil was $76.07 per bbl. in July," said Dylan Bainer, principal economist for the state's Economic Analysis Division. Average active oil rigs were 17 in July, and the conventional gas rig count was 3. A year ago, there were 18 oil rigs and 4 conventional gas rigs.
"Natural gas spot prices at the national benchmark (Henry Hub) increased slightly," Bainer said. "Spot prices at the Opal Hub, which mostly reflect markets in the West (particularly California), also increased compared to last month." The July 2023 natural gas price at the Opal Hub averaged $3.57 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), $1.45 higher than the June 2023 average. The Henry Hub natural gas price averaged $2.55/MMBtu in July, $0.36 higher than last month.
Mining sector sales and use tax revenues continue to improve.
"July sales & use tax collections from the mining sector were up $1.7 million (+19.1%) year-over-year," Bainer said. This is the 23rd consecutive month mining sector collections have increased year-over-year. Total collections summed to $89.8 million, $9.8 million (+12.2%) more than July last year.
Oil and gas employment still down big compared to pre-pandemic levels, but is slowly improving.
"Oil and gas employment in the state numbered 9,100 jobs in June 2023, 500 more than June last year," said Bainer. Before the COVID-19 pandemic started to have a large impact on the economy in April of 2020, oil and gas employment in the state numbered nearly 12,000 jobs.
Mining employment still down compared to pre-pandemic levels.
"Relative to February 2020 (before the pandemic hit the labor market in March 2020), total employment has returned to pre-COVID levels, but employment in the mining sector has still not fully recovered," said Bainer. Compared to February 2020, employment in the mining sector in June 2023 was down 2,600 jobs.
