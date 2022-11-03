Wyoming's Integrated Test Center

Basin Electric Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station, shown here in 2020, was the newest coal-fired power plant in the nation at the time. Wyoming’s Integrated Test Center is attached to the plant, where researchers hope to come up with uses for carbon emissions.

 Andrew Graham/WyoFile

GILLETTE (WNE) — Wyoming got recognition for efforts to advance carbon capture technology.

The Wyoming Integrated Test Center (ITC) on Sunday became the 15th carbon capture research facility — and largest in the U.S. — inducted into the International Test Center Network. It is a decade-old coalition with members worldwide.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus