...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
80 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Basin Electric Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station, shown here in 2020, was the newest coal-fired power plant in the nation at the time. Wyoming’s Integrated Test Center is attached to the plant, where researchers hope to come up with uses for carbon emissions.
GILLETTE (WNE) — Wyoming got recognition for efforts to advance carbon capture technology.
The Wyoming Integrated Test Center (ITC) on Sunday became the 15th carbon capture research facility — and largest in the U.S. — inducted into the International Test Center Network. It is a decade-old coalition with members worldwide.
Completed in 2018 as part of the state’s push for lab-vetted carbon capture technology, ITC lets researchers tap into flue gas diverted from the adjacent Dry Fork Power Station in Gillette.
“Wyoming is committed to finding solutions to carbon emissions, and the Integrated Test Center plays an important role in the global deployment of carbon capture and carbon utilization technologies,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement.
The facility was inducted into the test center network in France when its members met for the International Conference on Greenhouse Gas Control Technologies for the coalition’s first in-person meeting in three years.
“The test center network let us participate as observers starting all the way back in 2016,” said Jason Begger, the facility’s managing director. “One of the thresholds that they have, to be members, is you actually have to host research or have hosted research. ... Unfortunately, right around the time we were ready to make that pitch, COVID hit, and everything was shut down for a couple of years.”
Black Hills Energy and Rocky Mountain Power are evaluating the potential for carbon capture and storage at some of their Wyoming coal plants, in accordance with a 2020 state law.