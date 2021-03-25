CHEYENNE – Did you know that the Wyoming Centennial Farm and Ranch program annually honors families who have owned and operated the same farm or ranch for 100 years or longer? Do you know why Centennial farms and ranches are so important? Answering those questions is the focus of the state’s Centennial Farm and Ranch program, according to a news release from the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office.
It takes hard work and determination to remain in agriculture for 100 years or more, the release says. Centennial families embody those traits and have stayed on the same piece of land in spite of economic hard times, drought, development pressure, and other man-made and natural threats.
Centennial families are honored each year at a special luncheon ceremony on the last Saturday of the Wyoming State Fair. Families receive a framed certificate, a large Wyoming Centennial Farm and Ranch sign to display on their property and may participate in sharing their story through a yearbook published by SHPO. The acknowledgement of being a Centennial family is honorary and does not place any requirements or expectations on the family.
If you and your family, or your friends or neighbors, qualify, you can apply to be a Centennial Farm and Ranch honoree. The application form is available on the SHPO website, http://wyoshpo.state.wy.us/index.php/programs/centennial-farm-ranch.
The deadline for 2021 applications is July 2. For more information, contact Centennial Farm and Ranch Coordinator, Renée Bovée at 307-777-6312 or email at renee.bovee@wyo.gov.