Trackhoe operator

Bill Adams of Jackson Electric Inc. operates a trackhoe at a construction site in Casper in 2015.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

In recent years, Wyoming workers have died falling from roofs, getting crushed by machinery, being killed on roadways and, on one occasion, falling through ice during a rescue attempt, according to state and federal data.

One “fatal alert” posted at the Wyoming Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s website summarizes a 2022 mowing incident in just 68 words and lists as a factor, “It took approximately 20 minutes for anyone to notice the employee was in need of assistance.”

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus