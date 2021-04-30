GILLETTE – Wyoming’s Integrated Test Center will host one of two projects selected by the U.S. Department of Energy for Phase III funding of a large-scale pilot carbon capture project.
DOE announced Friday it has awarded $99 million to two projects for Phase III of its Demonstration of Large-Scale Pilot Carbon Capture Technologies funding opportunity. Membrane Technology and Research was awarded $51,699,939 from DOE, and with additional non-federal funding, this project will bring over $64 million in research dollars into Wyoming.
“I am delighted that Membrane Technology and Research has been selected to move forward in this process, and that Wyoming has been chosen to host this important demonstration of cutting edge carbon capture technology,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a news release. “This is exactly the type of research that was envisioned when the ITC was developed, and Wyoming will continue to support these efforts."
"Membrane technology is a most promising version of carbon capture, and now it can move forward to the pilot project phase," Gordon added. "This is also an example of technology that, if commercially successful, can be exported for carbon capture projects at home or abroad. The more carbon capture technologies that are available, the more likely it is that Wyoming coal will be an important part of our future electricity supply."
The Integrated Test Center and MTR have been working together since 2018, when MTR selected the ITC as its testing location as part of the Phase II tasks related to this funding opportunity.