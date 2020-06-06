CHEYENNE – Wyoming joined 22 other states earlier this week in litigation alongside property owners, ranchers, farmers and energy producers to convince a federal district judge to uphold the Trump administration’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule.
Through Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill, Gov. Mark Gordon joined in this broad effort against an attempt to reinstate an Obama-era water rule referred to as the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.
“It is vital that Wyoming stand up for its right to be the prime caretaker and regulator of waters that are strictly within our state,” Gordon said in a statement. “We know how to protect our waters far better than the federal government.”
The motion to intervene, filed earlier this week, seeks to ensure the court considers Wyoming’s interests and that of its coalition partners when it decides a challenge brought by a separate group of attorneys general led by New York and California.