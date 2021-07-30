Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, Central Laramie County, East Laramie County and Goshen County. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Monsoon moisture continues to surge north out of Colorado this afternoon. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop through the late afternoon hours and persist through the evening hours this evening. These storms are expected to be slow moving and will produce heavy rainfall over some areas. * Folks in low lying areas expect rapid water rises in drainage areas. Drainage and low areas are very susceptible to flash flooding from rapid water rises. Have a way to receive future updates to the watch and monitor weather conditions. Mullen Burn Scar may see mudslides and flash flooding with very little rainfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&