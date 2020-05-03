CHEYENNE – This year’s Wyoming Joint Symposium on Children and Youth, traditionally held annually at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne, will be transitioning to a virtual format.
The committee made the decision after reviewing the recent health orders issued by the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force on large gatherings.
The symposium will provide two-and-a-half days of virtual training for those in the medical, legal, law enforcement, advocate and social work professions. Registration will be discounted to $100 per attendee, which will allow access to all sessions through June 30.
Lisa Finkey, Children’s Justice Project coordinator, stated, “While it is disappointing that we won’t be able to hold our annual conference, we are fortunate that technology will allow us to reach out and provide training to the child welfare field in Wyoming. Hopefully, we will be able to reach not only our regular attendees, but others who have not been able to travel to attend before.”
The Wyoming Joint Symposium on Children and Youth is an annual training event that attracts more than 400 attendees from across Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain region. The symposium takes a multidisciplinary approach to promoting innovative methods, distinctive approaches and promising practices in responding to crimes against children and helping children and families heal.
For more information, or to register, visit www.wyojscy.com.