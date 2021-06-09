CHEYENNE – The community is invited to support local law enforcement as they carry the Special Olympics Wyoming “Flame of Hope” through Cheyenne next week.
Law enforcement personnel from local, county, state and federal agencies throughout the state have been carrying the Flame of Hope in “legs” of the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. This year, Cheyenne law enforcement has teamed up with the Air Force cadets to run the torch.
The Cheyenne leg will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 17, and will take place near the Capitol, at the intersection of Carey and Randall avenues. Law enforcement officers will travel down Randall and will be joined by any Special Olympics Wyoming athletes that want to run along the way. SOWY athletes will then rest at the gate while the run continues onto F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Law enforcement will pick athletes back up on the way off of the base. The total distance will be about 3 miles.
During the Torch Run, runners will be wearing black LETR logoed T-shirts while carrying the Flame of Hope. Please be sure to cheer them on when you see them. For more information on the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run or to buy a T-shirt, visit www.SOWY.org.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is the movement’s largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle. At its most basic level, the Torch Run is an actual running event, in which officers and athletes run the Flame of Hope to the opening ceremonies of local Special Olympics competitions and state and national games. Annually, more than 85,000 dedicated, compassionate and volunteer law enforcement officers participate in the torch run throughout 35 nations, 12 Canadian provinces and 50 U.S. states, raising more than $58 million for Special Olympics programs globally in 2017, and over $733 million since its inception in 1981.
Special Olympics Wyoming is a nonprofit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.