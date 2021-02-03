CHEYENNE – After holding largely virtual proceedings in recent weeks, the Wyoming Legislature plans to meet in person in Cheyenne starting March 1 for its general session.
Lawmakers will still be able to participate remotely in the March session, though many lawmakers are expected to attend in person. All who attend in person will be required to practice social distancing and wear face coverings in public spaces, according to the release.
Gov. Mark Gordon, along with House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, and Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, announced the plans in a news release Wednesday, stating their priority of “keeping people safe and preventing COVID-19 infections while fulfilling the constitutional functions of the Wyoming Legislature.”
Vaccinations will also be a key part of the effort to hold the session. Lawmakers, legislative and custodial staff, as well as a limited number of journalists who cover proceedings in the Capitol, will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The strategy will require fewer than 100 vaccines, according to the release.
Gordon, along with legislative leadership, agreed that a legislative session needs to happen this spring to deal with the state’s wide-ranging budget cut proposals.
“In order for this session to proceed safely and successfully, it is important that all Wyoming legislators are able to fully and completely attend to their legislative responsibilities. Wyoming citizens expect nothing less,” Gordon said in a statement. “Committing these resources to this purpose is an important step to preserving equal representation for our citizens. ... I am thankful for the thoughtful work of our Legislature and look forward to working with them on the significant challenges facing Wyoming.”
Dockstader said the virtual format of lawmakers' recent meetings “served us well through the initial work of this Legislature, as we completed our constitutional requirements and considered well-vetted interim committee bills.”
“We are now entering a phase where the general appropriations bill and individually sponsored bills will be considered,” Dockstader continued in a statement. “Limited in-person interaction between legislators and staff members is critical to working these bills and optimizing the legislative response to the difficult issues facing the state of Wyoming.”
Barlow stated his appreciation for Gordon in working to find a solution for the general session.
“Vaccination of legislators and legislative staff against the virus which causes COVID-19, in conjunction with other health and safety measures and continued virtual participation, is vital to maintaining a safe session,” Barlow said.
In addition to the vaccination effort, lawmakers will also be required to wear face coverings unless they are seated at their desk or maintaining social distancing. Previously, many of the legislators who attended virtual proceedings at the Capitol have not consistently worn face masks or practiced social distancing with their colleagues.
Gordon’s staff members, many of whom typically roam the Capitol halls working alongside legislators, plan to participate in the session remotely, according to the release. “Non-legislator presentations,” such as student choir performances, guest appearances and other typically cheery events on the chamber floors, will also be limited.
The session is slated to conclude April 2, according to the Legislature's tentative schedule.