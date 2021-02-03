Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 52F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.