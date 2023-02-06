New Cheyenne apartment complex

Construction continues at Holmes Corner Apartments on Holmes Street in Cheyenne photographed on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CASPER — As lawmakers continue to debate how to address Wyoming’s troubled housing market, a legislative panel narrowly rejected a bill to create a state housing trust fund.

A housing trust fund, at its most basic, is a standing pot of money for housing needs. Typically, a portion of that money is distributed on a regular basis to qualifying housing projects — say, a new apartment complex for workers.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus