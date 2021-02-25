CHEYENNE – Wyoming could soon join the vast majority of U.S. states that have some sort of protections for journalists’ use of confidential sources, if a bill discussed by a legislative committee Thursday becomes law.
Known as a “shield law,” House Bill 103 would protect journalists in Wyoming from being held in contempt of court for refusing to disclose a confidential source or piece of information during a legal proceeding. Although there is no federal shield law, 40 states have some sort of journalist protections in state statute, along with eight other states that have court-issued protections. Wyoming and Hawaii, which previously had a shield law that expired in 2015, are the only states without any sort of existing protections.
The bill was sponsored by state Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, who told his fellow members of the House Judiciary Committee that shield laws are essential to have a free press. It would also provide protection to people who otherwise might be unwilling to provide important information for a news story, he said.
“It’s in the public interest overall to know (the information), regardless if they know the source,” Zwonitzer said. “So when people are given anonymity, they are more likely to say, ‘Here’s what’s really going on.’ … The ultimate goal would be to disclose what the harm is while having a protection for the person who disclosed it, so hopefully the information is still out there.”
The bill had the backing of several journalists who testified during the meeting. Brian Martin, managing editor of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, noted without a shield law, journalists are at risk of being caught between the promise of anonymity to a source and the potential violation of a court order.
Josh Wolfson, editor of the Casper Star-Tribune, said while shield laws are often characterized as protections for journalists, they are also crucial protections of the public’s right to know. He spoke from personal experience of the need for a shield law, referring to a 2012 incident in which he was subpoenaed to testify in a case involving Casper police officers. Although Wolfson was able to avoid revealing his sources in the case, he noted many news outlets lack the legal help he was able to access.
“Let me ask you – how many news organizations in Wyoming have the resources for such a fight? How many would have had to give up, simply because the cost is too high?” Wolfson asked the committee. “Wyoming is a state that appreciates checks on government power. We, as journalists, provide one of those checks. … We support transparency. We support holding government accountable. Backing a shield law will further those aims.”
While a similar shield law proposal fell three votes short of being introduced in the House in last year’s budget session, many lawmakers on the committee were open to advancing House Bill 103 to the chamber floor, but some had hesitations over specific portions of the bill, particularly regarding the definition of a journalist and potential exemptions from the shield law. Without any amendments, the bill would likely provide stronger protections than 75% of states’ existing shield laws, Zwonitzer said.
Ultimately, due to legislators’ desire for amendments to the bill before voting, the House Judiciary Committee decided to set the bill back until Monday morning, when lawmakers will reconvene at the state Capitol for their month-long general session. If approved then by the committee, the bill would head to the House floor for further discussion.