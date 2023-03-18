CHEYENNE — Wyoming leaders continue to address Colorado River basin issues as drought conditions persist, even after record snowfall this winter.

Friday afternoon, Gov. Mark Gordon signed Senate File 96, “Omnibus water bill-planning and administration,” but exercised his line-item veto authority on a portion of the bill. In a letter explaining the veto, Gordon said that the omnibus water planning and construction bills have been consistent examples of how to “responsibly utilize Wyoming’s resources to invest in the state’s water infrastructure.”

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus