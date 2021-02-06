CHEYENNE – The 2021-22 issue of the Wyoming Legislative Directory is now available.
This reference booklet – published and distributed by the Wyoming Trucking Association Inc. and the Associated General Contractors of Wyoming – includes biographical information for the top five elected state officials, members of the state Legislature and Wyoming’s congressional delegation, as well as other pertinent reference material for the state Legislature.
Copies are $2 for each directory, along with postage fees.
To order a copy, contact the Wyoming Trucking Association at P.O. Box 1175, Casper, WY 82602; 307-234-1579 or khcundall@aol.com.