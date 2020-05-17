CHEYENNE – Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, and Senate Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, are excited to announce the formation of Wyoming’s new permanent Select Committee on Blockchain and Financial Technology and its preliminary 2020 interim committee meeting schedule.
This announcement comes after the successful conclusion of the Wyoming Blockchain Task Force that was established in 2017. In its three years of operation, the Wyoming Blockchain Task Force was the driving force behind the enactment of 20 new laws.
With the passage of House Enrolled Act 73 earlier this year, the Task Force has transitioned to an ongoing legislative select committee. In addition to co-chairmen Olsen and Rothfuss, the select committee includes former Wyoming Blockchain Task Force members Senate Vice President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower; Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne; Corporations Committee Chairman Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance; and Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson. The select committee welcomes two new legislative members with the addition of Senate Majority Floor Leader Dan Dockstader, R-Afton and, chairman of the House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland.
Pursuant to HEA 73, Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed three liaisons to the select committee: Wyoming Blockchain Task Force veterans Caitlin Long, CEO of the Avanti Financial Group and co-founder of the Wyoming Blockchain Coalition, and Cheyenne attorney Matt Kaufman, a partner with both Hathaway & Kunz and BXE Capital, as well as Joel Revill, CEO of Two Ocean Trust.
The new select committee aims to build upon the work of the task force, with a current focus on digital identity, digital property rights and emerging financial technologies.
The select committee will hold its first two meetings virtually, via livestream. The first of these meetings, focused on digital property rights, will take place Friday, May 22. The second, focused on digital identity, will take place June 12. In-person public meetings to draft legislation and take stakeholder input are currently scheduled for July 27-28 in Jackson and Sept. 23-24 in Laramie.
Public input and stakeholder participation is strongly encouraged for all meetings. Meeting materials, livestreaming information and other information may be found at https://wyoleg.gov/Committees/2020/S19. Any member of the public that would like to provide testimony may contact Kelley Shepp at kelley.shepp@wyoleg.gov, or David Hopkinson at david.hopkinson@wyoleg.gov or 307-777-7881.