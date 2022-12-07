Rep. Larsen, R-Lander, and Rep. Nicholas, R-Cheyenne

Rep. Larsen, R-Lander, left, confers with Rep. Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, right, during a Joint Appropriations Committee in the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The committee met to consider an external cost adjustment recommendation of $70 million from the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee to match inflation for schools. Members of the Joint Appropriations Committee cut the recommendation by nearly half, agreeing on $43.3 million for only the fiscal year of 2024 and will not sustain the amount moving forward. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee will conduct supplemental budget hearings starting Thursday. A live video stream will be available on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel.

The supplemental budget hearings and mark-up will be conducted in Room E301 of the Wyoming State Capitol Thursday and Friday and Dec. 12-16. The full schedule for the budget hearings and associated materials are available on the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus