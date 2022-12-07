...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Rep. Larsen, R-Lander, left, confers with Rep. Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, right, during a Joint Appropriations Committee in the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The committee met to consider an external cost adjustment recommendation of $70 million from the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee to match inflation for schools. Members of the Joint Appropriations Committee cut the recommendation by nearly half, agreeing on $43.3 million for only the fiscal year of 2024 and will not sustain the amount moving forward. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee will conduct supplemental budget hearings starting Thursday. A live video stream will be available on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel.
The supplemental budget hearings and mark-up will be conducted in Room E301 of the Wyoming State Capitol Thursday and Friday and Dec. 12-16. The full schedule for the budget hearings and associated materials are available on the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Each state agency or department making a supplemental budget request will appear before the JAC during budget hearings. A supplemental budget request occurs in the event an agency believes it needs additional funding or for purposes of funding reductions to the agency’s approved 2023-2024 biennial budget.
Once the hearings are complete, the Appropriations Committee will then “work” the budgets and approve, deny or modify each request. The full Legislature will debate and approve the supplemental budget during the 2023 General Session, which convenes on Jan. 10.
For further information about the Wyoming Legislature, visit wyoleg.gov.