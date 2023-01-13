Taking the oath-Legislature

Members of the House of Representatives take the oath of office on the first day of the 67th Wyoming Legislature’s general session on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Due to the Legislature’s deadline dates associated with the 2023 general session schedule, the Wyoming Legislature will convene Monday and plans to recess Jan. 23.

The Legislative Service Office will maintain regular business hours both days, according to a news release, even though the rest of state government will close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

