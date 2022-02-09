CHEYENNE – The 66th Wyoming Legislature will convene in a Joint Session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives on Monday at 10 a.m., during the first day of legislative proceedings of the 2022 budget session.

At that time, Gov. Mark Gordon will deliver his State of the State message, followed by the State of the Judiciary message, delivered by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox. 

Seating in the House gallery will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public are encouraged to watch the live television and YouTube broadcasts provided by Wyoming PBS. Seating will also be available in Capitol Room W113 to accommodate overflow crowds. 

Following the Joint Session, the bodies will hold opening ceremonies and begin introducing legislation in their respective chambers at 2 p.m. The convening times of the House and Senate are always subject to change.

All floor proceedings and committee meetings during the 2022 budget session will be broadcast live via the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel.

