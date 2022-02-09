...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills including
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. Interstate 25
corridor in central Laramie County and the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 AM Thursday to 5 AM Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Wyoming Legislature to convene 2022 budget session on Monday
CHEYENNE – The 66th Wyoming Legislature will convene in a Joint Session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives on Monday at 10 a.m., during the first day of legislative proceedings of the 2022 budget session.
At that time, Gov. Mark Gordon will deliver his State of the State message, followed by the State of the Judiciary message, delivered by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox.
Seating in the House gallery will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public are encouraged to watch the live television and YouTube broadcasts provided by Wyoming PBS. Seating will also be available in Capitol Room W113 to accommodate overflow crowds.
Following the Joint Session, the bodies will hold opening ceremonies and begin introducing legislation in their respective chambers at 2 p.m. The convening times of the House and Senate are always subject to change.
All floor proceedings and committee meetings during the 2022 budget session will be broadcast live via the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel.