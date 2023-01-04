Wyoming House of Representatives-66th session

The Wyoming House of Representatives discusses bill amendments during the 66th Wyoming Legislature’s general session on March 23, 2021, inside the House chamber of the state Capitol in Cheyenne.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – The 67th Wyoming Legislature will convene for the 2023 general session Tuesday at noon.

The bodies will hold opening ceremonies as their first order of business, and new members of the Legislature and legislative leadership will be sworn in. Following a brief recess, the bodies will start introduction and referral of bills Tuesday afternoon.

