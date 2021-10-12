CHEYENNE – Wyoming Senate President Dan Dockstader and Speaker of the House Eric Barlow issued the following joint statement Tuesday regarding a potential special session of the Wyoming Legislature:

“Today, we have fulfilled our duty under the rules of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representative by sending a poll to all legislators to determine whether the Wyoming Legislature will call itself into special session to address COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Members have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 14 to vote in the special session poll. If a special session is approved by a majority vote of the members elected to both the Senate and the House of Representatives, the session would likely start on Oct. 26.

"In the meantime, we understand that Gov. Gordon continues to seek solutions to these issues. As we stated jointly with Governor Gordon on Sept. 15, we support any resolution to the issues surrounding COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which ultimately benefit the people of Wyoming, however those resolutions can be achieved.”

