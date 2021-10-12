...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to
65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of Southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska
Panhandle including Cheyenne, Torrington, Pine Bluffs,
Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, Kimball, and Sidney.
* WHEN...Midnight MDT tonight until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Light snow showers could result in locally reduced
visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Wyoming Legislature's leaders issue statement about potential special session
CHEYENNE – Wyoming Senate President Dan Dockstader and Speaker of the House Eric Barlow issued the following joint statement Tuesday regarding a potential special session of the Wyoming Legislature:
“Today, we have fulfilled our duty under the rules of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representative by sending a poll to all legislators to determine whether the Wyoming Legislature will call itself into special session to address COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Members have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 14 to vote in the special session poll. If a special session is approved by a majority vote of the members elected to both the Senate and the House of Representatives, the session would likely start on Oct. 26.
"In the meantime, we understand that Gov. Gordon continues to seek solutions to these issues. As we stated jointly with Governor Gordon on Sept. 15, we support any resolution to the issues surrounding COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which ultimately benefit the people of Wyoming, however those resolutions can be achieved.”