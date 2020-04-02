CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council will meet at 7:30 a.m. April 16 to consider interim topics for joint interim committees.
This meeting will include discussion of potential legislative responses to the current public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including consideration of the need for a special session. A meeting notice and agenda can be found on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
The meeting will be held remotely, and no physical location will be available to members of the public to attend the meeting in person. As a result, a public comment page and a live audio stream will be available on the Legislature’s homepage.
During the meeting, the council will assign specific topics to designated joint interim committees related to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the economic impact to the state, and appropriation of funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The designated joint interim committees will likely conduct two one-day meetings remotely during the month of May to study these topics and consider draft legislation for a potential special session in late May or early June.
The Wyoming Legislature, though not in session, has been working with the executive branch to address this crisis. Gov. Mark Gordon has the support of the leadership of the Wyoming Legislature as he works to protect the residents of Wyoming during this crisis.
Article 3 Section 7 of the Wyoming Constitution states that the Legislature shall meet at the seat of government at other times when convened by the governor or upon call of the Legislature. The governor, by proclamation, may also, in times of war or grave emergency, by law defined, temporarily convene the Legislature at a place or places other than the seat of government. The Legislature may convene a special session not to last longer than 20 working days.
To find more information about the state’s response to COVID-19, please visit covid19.wyo.gov.