Weather Alert

...SNOW OVER CENTRAL WYOMING MOVING FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST DURING THE DAY THURSDAY... ...FREEZING DRIZZLE ONGOING FOR I-80 CORRIDOR FROM CHEYENNE THROUGH SIDNEY CHANGING TO SNOW THURSDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE EXPECTED TRANSITIONING TO SNOW THURSDAY AFTERNOON. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...ALONG AND SOUTHEAST OF A LINE FROM CHEYENNE TO SCOTTSBLUFF INCLUDING THE I-80 CORRIDOR FROM CHEYENNE TO SIDNEY. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT DUE TO ICY ROADS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&