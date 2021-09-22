CHEYENNE – Wyoming entrepreneurs and small businesses now have free access to the Gale Business: Plan Builder and Gale LegalForms in every library in the state.
The plan builder provides patrons access to a simple step-by-step interface with tools needed to support all aspects of developing a custom business plan.
“Gale Business: Plan Builder provides an opportunity for Wyoming small businesses to get back on their feet,” Chris Van Burgh, Wyoming State Library Database Instruction Librarian, said in a news release. “We’re honored to be able to use these funds to support our state’s economy.”
Startups and experienced business owners often suffer from information overload while managing their ideas, but this resource is equipped to turn complex planning into a guided experience.
Wyoming residents also have access to Gale LegalForms, which is another resource to access to free legal forms and customizable documents.
These resources were purchased with federal American Rescue Plan funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and will be available to Wyoming library users through September 2022.
Find Gale LegalForms and Gale Business: Plan Builder in GoWYLD.net, accessible in all Wyoming libraries and remotely with a valid state library card and PIN. Contact your local library for more information.