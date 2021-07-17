CHEYENNE – Wyoming Lottery Corporation officials recently announced that its fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter revenue transfer to the state topped $1 million.
Each quarter, per state statute, the Wyoming Lottery Corporation transfers at least 75% of its revenue to the Wyoming State Treasurer for distribution to municipalities across Wyoming.
“We do everything possible to exceed the 75% requirement. We focus closely on cost control and achieving our best in sales, so we can maximize what we send to cities, towns and counties every quarter and every year,” lottery CEO Jon Clontz said in a news release.
The Wyoming Lottery Corporation started transferring profits directly to the state in April of 2016, which to present date brings the total to $23,697,545.