CHEYENNE – Wyoming Main Street, a program of the Wyoming Business Council, is proud to announce its eight accredited communities for 2020.
Each year, Wyoming Main Street evaluates, selects and recommends qualifying Wyoming communities to Main Street America. Communities must meet 10 rigorous standards to qualify for accredited status, the top tier of recognition. Accredited Main Street communities have a proven track record of comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts, fostering strong public-private partnerships and actively preserving historic buildings, among meeting other standards.
The eight accredited Wyoming Main Street communities are: Cheyenne, Evanston, Gillette, Green River, Laramie, Rawlins, Rock Springs and Sheridan.
In addition, four Wyoming communities received affiliate status. Affiliate communities have demonstrated a commitment to revitalization and are on the pathway toward meaningful improvements in their downtown districts.
The four affiliate Wyoming Main Street communities are: Douglas, Platte County, Sundance and Thermopolis.
In fiscal year 2020, 57 net new businesses and 186 net new jobs were created in these downtown districts.
Nationwide in 2019, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated, 6,466 net new businesses were opened, 32,316 net new jobs were created and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in National Main Street Center communities.